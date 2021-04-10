Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of Game of Thrones fame will feature in another novel adaptation. This time he will be playing a role in Christina Clancy debut novel The Second Home. At present, the project is being managed by Sony's TriStar TV. His upcoming project will narrate the tales of the Gordon and Shaw families. It is narrated through two generations, therefore, has wider perspectives about certain events.

A report on Variety mentioned that no network or writer has been hired yet to helm this project. At present, Nikolaj will be the executive producer of this series. He has partnered with Joe Derrick and Jeffrey Chassen.

If all goes well, this will mark Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's next (possible) prominent role in a series post Game of Thrones where he had played the role of Jamie Lannister, the twin brother of Cersei Lannister. Post his fame from television Nikolaj had starred in various films such as The Other Woman, Gods of Egypt, Shot Caller to name a famous few.

How Game of Thrones benefitted Nikolaj Coster Waldau

During his days as Jamie Lannister from Game of Thrones, he had earned two Emmy nominations in the category of Best Supporting Actor in Drama. In the series, while Cersei Lannister had remained the cold-hearted, cruel, haughty queen, viewers had noticed a transformation in Jamie Lannister.

He changed from being the most selfish Lannister man to a man with a vision and a warm personality. In the sixth season, in a certain war sequence when Jamie Lannister drowned in a river body, most viewers wished for him to come back to life, considering that the series had become quite popular for killing off main characters.