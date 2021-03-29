Post the success of Game of Thrones, the writer of the series, George R R Martin, has managed to build his individual space in the digital and television domain, something akin to a kingdom. The writer has signed an overall deal to develop more programs for the network and the streaming service. A report in The Hollywood Reporter stated that his contract with the studio spans for as long as five years.

The Game of Thrones which won more than 30 awards at the Emmys is developing an HBO series, Who Fears Death which is an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor's 2011 novel. Recently, it has been announced that as many as five projects based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire have been on developmental stage.

It has been earlier reported that TV projects, House of Dragons, Nymeria Project, Dunk and the Egg project, The Sea Snake and The Fleabag would also turn into individual series. Each of them is based on different kingdoms, some of which in different timelines.

The rise and rise of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones had become hugely popular worldwide, with a strong fanbase who would wait every Monday with eagerness for a new episodic release on Hotstar (in India). The series gave rise to actresses Masie Williams, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Rose Leslie. It was on the sets of Game of Thrones where Kit Harrington had met and later married actress Rose Leslie.

Prior to Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage had made several appearances in films such as Death At A Funeral, Narnia: Prince Caspian. However, the series Game of Thrones had given him more prominence.