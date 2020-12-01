Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage played a vital role in Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth-starrer Avengers: Infinity War.

The acclaimed star is now going to join another superhero movie titled The Toxic Avengers, where he is going to play a disfigured man who becomes an underdog hero.

As per a report from Deadline, Peter Dinklage is all set to star in the reboot of The Toxic Avengers, initially released in 1984. Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman directed the Toxic Avenger movie series. The first part was released in 1984 and followed the life of Melvin Ferd, a 98-pound weakling who works as a janitor. Melvin is pushed into a drum of toxic waste, which sets him on fire. He later becomes a superhero who saves his family and friends.

The Toxic Avengers very similar to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool movie series?

One can quickly state that the character from The Toxic Avengers is very similar to Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool movie series, as even this project steeps into environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Marvel's Deadpool.

The Toxic Avengers generated a media franchise, including three film sequels, a musical stage production, a video game, and even a children's TV cartoon.

The Toxic Avengers reboot will be directed by Macon Blair, who previously made his directorial debut with the acclaimed Netflix release, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The movie won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Peter Dinklage other works:

After Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage has worked on some good projects that proved he is way ahead of his league. His most noticeable work includes Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, My Dinner With Herve, and a thriller movie, I Care A lot, which Netflix has streaming rights.

It was announced in 2017 that Peter Dinklage had been attached to star in an American comedy-drama movie, O Lucky Day, which is to be directed by Babylon director Jon S. Baird. In the comedy movie, Peter will play a con-artist who pretends to be a leprechaun.

In addition to this, Peter Dinklage bought the rights to the film adaptation of Joe R. Lansdale's novel, The Thicket.