Season 8 of Game of Thrones is literally just days away and fans can barely keep their excitement contained. And in the run up to the final season, the cast of the hit HBO show is teasing fans about the fate of their favourite characters.

Apparently, actor Peter Dinklage scored a bull's-eye when it came to figuring out the fate of his character Tyrion Lannister in the final season. When the actor got the scripts for season 8, he didn't jump to the end to see if he survives like he usually does. "This is the first time ever that I didn't skip to the end," Dinklage told EW.

The reason the actor didn't skip to the end was because he was apparently terrified. After nearly ten years of working on the show and the constant fear of your character's fate, whether he is going to live and die was maddening, especially with the showrunners changing their minds and not telling the cast.

Dinklage added that he had all these ideas in his head about how it ends up for Tyrion. The actor refused to use adjectives for fear of spoiling his character's fate, but said that he loved how it ended. We suppose we'll have to take his word for it.

The actor also went on to tease his character's reuinion with Sansa Stark, his ex-wife, "There's something so sensitive about their relationship. For something so horrible and arranged there was a goodness to it and mutual affection in horrible circumstances. It was a marriage as a treaty, as a lot of those arranged marriages were. Though you hear of arranged marriages now working out. If it was given a chance maybe it would have."

The eighth season of Game of Thrones will have a shortened order of six episodes. Tyrion Lannister will most likely play a very important role in the final season which will air on April 14.