Game of Thrones may have ended but the spirit to keep the show alive has not died in the studios yet. HBO has a series of additional ideas in the works which are based on the written works of George RR Martin's fantasy world. Take a look at the series of projects which are under development.

The first project: 9 Voyages, The Sea Snake

The title of the project has not been confirmed yet. The Hollywood Reporter stated that creator Bruno Heller has been hired for this project. This project has not gone on floors yet. This will be based on Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon.

The second project: Nymeria

Nymeria is based on the warrior queen of the same name. She is one of the ancestors of the House of Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne. In the TV series, her name became quite popular after Arya named her pet wolf Nymeria. Her story is set as many as 1,000 years ahead of the timeline of Game of Thrones.

The Third Project: Flea Bottom

Flea Bottom tells the tale of the notorious ruler of King's Landing. In this series, one might find references to characters such as Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon.

Meanwhile, a report on Deadline confirmed that the series House of Dragons will begin its filming in April this year. This will tell us about the origins of the House of Targaryens who have the blood of a dragon in their veins, which make them resistant to fire.

It has been three years since Game of Thrones has ended. The final season did not receive proper appreciation and many had concluded that the writers may have written it in a haste to complete the series which had been a hit for the longest time.