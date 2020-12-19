Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is being pitched for a 2022 release date. The new fantasy show will premiere on HBO and HBO Max and tell the story of House Targaryen before the events shown in HBO's Game of Thrones. Many speculations are going on for House of the Dragon, but there are several who wish to see the rise of Night King and how the White Walkers started to terrorize the entire Westeros.

A new promo revealed the Game of Thrones spin-off, titled House of the Dragon, will release somewhere in 2022. As per the earlier report, the show is most likely based on George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, and will begin production next year.

George RR Martin's Fire & Blood talks about House Targaryen before Daenerys and her three brothers. It reveals the Mad King's rise and how once dragons flew from every corner and how everyone was afraid of House Targaryen. The story predates the time when House Lannister became powerful and helped Robert Baratheon overthrow the crown.

House of the Dragon details:

As per the House of the Dragon Instagram page, Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen in Game of Thrones' spin-off series. In the forthcoming show, King Viserys is chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. The character is described as "a warm, kind, and decent man."

Other than Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Archy had been cast in the lead roles. Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik, who previously directed The Long Night and The Battle of The Bastards, will return to the franchise as both director and co-showrunner.

House of the Dragon is most likely to follow the storyline from Fire & Blood, which has several significant texts, including but not limited to -- The Targaryen Conquest, The Peace of the Dragon, The Sons of the Dragon, Heirs of the Dragon, The Dying of the Dragons, and Aftermath.

Night King in House of the Dragon:

The White Walkers remained a mystery throughout the course of all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. The opening scene of the very first season shows two of the Night's Watch members getting ambushed and killed by them, teased that there would be a lot more about them in the series.

But before we could learn more about them, their entire reign was ended by Arya Stark, who killed the Night King with the dragon stone. So any mention of Night King or the White Walkers would be admirable in the forthcoming fantasy show.