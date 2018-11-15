David Nutter, the long-time director of the Game of Thrones (GoT), has offered a few sneak peeks into what can be expected in the eighth and final season of arguably one of the most watched television shows of all time.

While fans have to wait till April 2019 to see how the show wraps up, Nutter hosted a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AmA) where he answered several questions posted by fans and also revealed a few key details on what direction the final season will take.

Some of you might find these details a step into spoiler territory, so be warned.

GoT season 8 could have a "Red Wedding" rivalling twist

One of the questions posted by a user asked Nutter if there will be anything in S8 that will deliver the same amount of heartbreak and shock that the "Red Wedding" did. To which he replied, " As far as season 8 compared to the Red Wedding I just have to tell you - hang onto your seat cause it's going to be special."

The season will have only 6 episodes

While most fans would like a full season, makers have only put together six episodes for the finale. However, Nutter did assure fans that each of the six episodes would be over 60 minutes long. "Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They'll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure," Nutter said.

Makers of S8 had to go through crazy measures to ensure there were no leaks

"Season 8 was a very very tight ship," wrote Nutter. GoT faced a lot of leaks in prior seasons and that dampened the mood for several fans across the world. So this time around, producers, cast, and crew reportedly ran a really tight ship. "It was limited viewing on many things. Not a lot of paper on the set, like none. No scripts were printed, we only used iPads and things of that nature. It was much more serious than in the past but the security has always been high."

On why Daenerys now wants to be Queen considering how much she hated it in Meereen...

"I think she wants to make a difference. She wants to free the slaves," replied Nutter. He feels like she chose this path because she wants to be a good, fair, and just ruler.

"I think in some respects it's about destiny for her and some of it's really beyond her own calling and something she's destined to become."

One commentator asked Nutter about the ending of S8

"I'm completely satisfied with how season 8 ends. I think that David and Dan did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there's going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it's really very compelling stuff," wrote Nutter.

And yes, a Direwolf will make an appearance in Season 8, for those interested.

Finally, when asked to sum up the entirety of S8 in three words, Nutter replied, "Spectacular, Inspiring, Satisfying".