Several people switch off their gadgets and gather on a beach north of Brisbane in Queensland, Australia every month. But it's not for a regular swim; instead the crowd of 2,000 comprises of yogis assembling to reconnect with the full moon in what they call as the full moon yoga and meditation.

Full moon and yoga go quite well together, given that both are quite relaxing. The full moon is said to help the body connect with nature. And yoga, at the same time, helps the mind, body and soul come together to relax and let go of worries.

The full moon is also associated with healing. Intermittent fasting and light foods enhance the healing effect of yoga and meditation.

The cleansing abilities of the full mood when mingled with the liberation that yoga offers, is also said to be spiritually uplifting. This is where the moon salutations of yoga come in.

Writing for DoYouYoga.com, yoga therapist Chara Caruthers says: "Moon Salutations can be practiced any time you're looking to access and cultivate the nurturing, creative and sensual side of your nature, or to cool the heat of pitta."

At the same time, the kind of yoga postures you partake in under the full moon also play a role in maximising the outcomes of the activity. Here are seven most effective yoga poses you could perform this coming full moon (April 29) to unfold and open up yourselves to all the celestial gifts the moon has to offer!

1. Standing Backbend (Anuvittasana)

2. Half Moon Pose (Ardha Chandrasana)

3. Peaceful Warrior (Viparita Virabhadrasana)

4. Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana) With Backbend

5. Fallen Triangle (Trikonasana Variation)

6. Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

7. Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend (Upavistha Konasana)