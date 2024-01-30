Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj SinhaDIPR J&K

J&K government on Tuesday named 33 educational institutions and roads after martyrs.

A government order said that educational institutions including schools and colleges, along with roads are renamed in honour of martyrs and eminent personalities from J&K.

Government Degree College (Boys) in Anantnag has been now named after Late Himayun Muzamil Bhat, Dy.SP.

Government Boys High School in Narwara, Srinagar, is now named after Late Masroor Ali Wani, Inspector.

Both Himayun and Masroor were killed by terrorists during 2023.

Other institutions and roads renamed after martyrs and eminent personalities are situated in Jammu, Udhampur, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.

LG Manoj SinhaDIPR J&K

The renamed institutions include a cricket ground, roads, playgrounds, and market squares.

The government order emphasised the responsibility of concerned administrative secretaries to promptly update records to reflect these changes.

The Divisional Commissioners in Kashmir and Jammu have been tasked with monitoring the implementation of these names in their respective divisions.

The order has directed district development commissioners to organise events to commemorate the naming of martyrs in their districts.

Here's the list of educational institutions, roads named after martyrs in J&K:

District Name of the Martyr/Eminent personality Name of the school/college/road/play ground etc. to be renamed.
Anantnag Late Himayun Muzamil Bhat, Dy.SP. Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag.
Srinagar Late Masroor Ali Wani, Inspector Government Boys High School, Narwara
Jammu Late Rachhpal Singh, HC Government High School (Lehar) Sungal, Akhnoor
Jammu Late Vishal Sharma, Rfn. Government High School, Chak Malal, Zone Khour, Tehsil Khour, District Jammu
Udhampur Late Krishan Singh, Subedar Government Middle School, Urliyan, Udhampur
Udhampur Late Yash Paul, Rfn. Government Girls High School, Mantalai
Poonch Late Abdul Majid, Havaladar Government High School, Ajote, Poonch
Kishtwar Late Ravi Kumar, Rifleman High School, Galigarh
Ramban Late Tanveer Ahmed SPO Shaheed Tanveer Ahmed Memorial Cricket Ground, Sargali
Jammu Late Krishan Singh, LNK. Government High School, Sungal
Jammu Late Dhian Singh Salaria, NK. Government Middle School, Dharam Khoo
Jammu Late Sham Singh Langeh, Rfn Government Higher Secondary School, Gharota
Jammu Late Parshotam Kumar, Naib Subedar. Government High School, Majua Uttami
Ramban Late Irshad Ahmad, SgCt. Ramsoo Chowk as "Shaheed Irshad Ahmad Chowk"
Ramban Late Abdul Rehman, HC Neel Chowk as "Shaheed Abdul Rehman Malik Chowk"
Ramban Late Jagdish Singh, SPO Government Middle School, Dudha Bhajmasta
Ramban Late Shankar Singh, SPO Shaheed Shankar Singh Road, Ukhral to Bhangra
Ramban Late Nisar Ahmad, SgCt Ind Martyrs Road
Ramban Late Sher Mohd, SPO
Ramban Late Shadi Lal, SPO
Ramban Late Sher Singh, SPO
Ramban Late Mohd Iqbal, SPO
Ramban Late Fareed Ahmad, SPO
Ramban Late Angrez Singh, SPO
Ramban Late Naseeb Singh, SPO Shaheed Naseeb Singh Taxi Stand, Nabul
Ramban Late Jattu Ram Mob, SPO Shaheed Jattu Ram Chowk, Marog, Ramban
Ramban Late Mohd Saleem, SPO Shaheed Mohd Saleem Chowk, Sirlan
Ramban Late Anar Singh, SPO Shaheed Anar Singh Chowk, Hunga
Ramban Late Abdul Majeed, Constable Shaheed Abdul Majeed Bus Stand, Panchal
Ramban Late Naseeb Singh, Constable Shaheed Naseeb Singh Playground, Hochak
Ramban Late Dhaler Singh, Constable Shaheed Daler Singh Chowk, Digdol
Ramban Late Sarfaraz Ahmad, Constable Shaheed Sarfaraz Khatana Chowk Bhaderwah Morh Batote
Ramban Late Abdul Qayoom, ASI Shaheed Abdul Qayoom Failty Road