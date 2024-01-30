J&K government on Tuesday named 33 educational institutions and roads after martyrs.
A government order said that educational institutions including schools and colleges, along with roads are renamed in honour of martyrs and eminent personalities from J&K.
Government Degree College (Boys) in Anantnag has been now named after Late Himayun Muzamil Bhat, Dy.SP.
Government Boys High School in Narwara, Srinagar, is now named after Late Masroor Ali Wani, Inspector.
Both Himayun and Masroor were killed by terrorists during 2023.
Other institutions and roads renamed after martyrs and eminent personalities are situated in Jammu, Udhampur, Poonch, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts.
The renamed institutions include a cricket ground, roads, playgrounds, and market squares.
The government order emphasised the responsibility of concerned administrative secretaries to promptly update records to reflect these changes.
The Divisional Commissioners in Kashmir and Jammu have been tasked with monitoring the implementation of these names in their respective divisions.
The order has directed district development commissioners to organise events to commemorate the naming of martyrs in their districts.
Here's the list of educational institutions, roads named after martyrs in J&K:
|District
|Name of the Martyr/Eminent personality
|Name of the school/college/road/play ground etc. to be renamed.
|Anantnag
|Late Himayun Muzamil Bhat, Dy.SP.
|Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag.
|Srinagar
|Late Masroor Ali Wani, Inspector
|Government Boys High School, Narwara
|Jammu
|Late Rachhpal Singh, HC
|Government High School (Lehar) Sungal, Akhnoor
|Jammu
|Late Vishal Sharma, Rfn.
|Government High School, Chak Malal, Zone Khour, Tehsil Khour, District Jammu
|Udhampur
|Late Krishan Singh, Subedar
|Government Middle School, Urliyan, Udhampur
|Udhampur
|Late Yash Paul, Rfn.
|Government Girls High School, Mantalai
|Poonch
|Late Abdul Majid, Havaladar
|Government High School, Ajote, Poonch
|Kishtwar
|Late Ravi Kumar, Rifleman
|High School, Galigarh
|Ramban
|Late Tanveer Ahmed SPO
|Shaheed Tanveer Ahmed Memorial Cricket Ground, Sargali
|Jammu
|Late Krishan Singh, LNK.
|Government High School, Sungal
|Jammu
|Late Dhian Singh Salaria, NK.
|Government Middle School, Dharam Khoo
|Jammu
|Late Sham Singh Langeh, Rfn
|Government Higher Secondary School, Gharota
|Jammu
|Late Parshotam Kumar, Naib Subedar.
|Government High School, Majua Uttami
|Ramban
|Late Irshad Ahmad, SgCt.
|Ramsoo Chowk as "Shaheed Irshad Ahmad Chowk"
|Ramban
|Late Abdul Rehman, HC
|Neel Chowk as "Shaheed Abdul Rehman Malik Chowk"
|Ramban
|Late Jagdish Singh, SPO
|Government Middle School, Dudha Bhajmasta
|Ramban
|Late Shankar Singh, SPO
|Shaheed Shankar Singh Road, Ukhral to Bhangra
|Ramban
|Late Nisar Ahmad, SgCt
|Ind Martyrs Road
|Ramban
|Late Sher Mohd, SPO
|Ramban
|Late Shadi Lal, SPO
|Ramban
|Late Sher Singh, SPO
|Ramban
|Late Mohd Iqbal, SPO
|Ramban
|Late Fareed Ahmad, SPO
|Ramban
|Late Angrez Singh, SPO
|Ramban
|Late Naseeb Singh, SPO
|Shaheed Naseeb Singh Taxi Stand, Nabul
|Ramban
|Late Jattu Ram Mob, SPO
|Shaheed Jattu Ram Chowk, Marog, Ramban
|Ramban
|Late Mohd Saleem, SPO
|Shaheed Mohd Saleem Chowk, Sirlan
|Ramban
|Late Anar Singh, SPO
|Shaheed Anar Singh Chowk, Hunga
|Ramban
|Late Abdul Majeed, Constable
|Shaheed Abdul Majeed Bus Stand, Panchal
|Ramban
|Late Naseeb Singh, Constable
|Shaheed Naseeb Singh Playground, Hochak
|Ramban
|Late Dhaler Singh, Constable
|Shaheed Daler Singh Chowk, Digdol
|Ramban
|Late Sarfaraz Ahmad, Constable
|Shaheed Sarfaraz Khatana Chowk Bhaderwah Morh Batote
|Ramban
|Late Abdul Qayoom, ASI
|Shaheed Abdul Qayoom Failty Road