The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday ordered the renaming of 57 educational institutes, colleges, and roads in Union Territory after martyrs and eminent personalities hailing from the area.

According to Government Order No: 136 -JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 30 .01.2023 issued by Dr.Piyush Singla Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department the sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of infrastructure/assets after the martyrs and eminent personalities.

It is further ordered that the concerned Administrative Secretaries take immediate necessary steps, including amending their records to effect the changes.

Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu regions shall personally monitor the naming of infrastructure/assets in their respective divisions. Deputy Commissioners shall ensure that appropriate events are held in connection with the naming of these infrastructures and assets.

Earlier on eve of Independence Day 20 educational institutions and roads in J&K were named after martyrs

On the eve of Independence Day in 2022, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir ordered the naming of 200 schools, colleges, roads, and buildings in the Union Territory after martyrs and eminent personalities.

Auditorium Hall of the Information Department, Polo Ground, Srinagar, has been named after Late Pandit Bhajan Sopori. As per an order in this regard, Information Department has been asked to take immediate necessary steps, including amending the records for effecting the change and ensuring the holding of the appropriate events in connection with the naming of the auditorium.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, there has been a focus on honouring the security men and eminent personalities killed in the three-decade violence.

In September 2021, the government had constituted a seven-member committee to suggest renaming government schools, colleges, and roads after "martyrs and eminent personalities".

A month later the government issued an order for the renaming of at least 76 schools and other buildings.