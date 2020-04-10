Friends star Lisa Kudrow will feature along with Steve Carell in Netflix's upcoming comedy series 'Space Force'. The comedy series is set to release on May 29, 2020, Digital Spy said in a report.

Look what’s coming...Space Force! May 29 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ndEyMYKyIi — Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) April 8, 2020

The series follows the character of Steve Carell, Air Force General Mark Naird, who is named to take over the United States military's newly formed sixth division, the Space Force. Kudrow, best known for playing Phoebe on all 10 Friends seasons, will play Carell's wife.

Steve Carell is known for his character Michael Scott on sitcom 'The Office' where he plays the role of a boss. The sitcom became popular and got him Golden Globe Award for Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Kudrow spent a whole decade as Phoebe in Friends which is one of history's most successful tv sitcoms. She also featured in The Return, Grace and Frankie, BoJack Horseman, and The Good Spot.

Kudrow has also made a variety of notable film appearances including roles in Neighbours and its sequel Neighbours 2: Sororority Rising released in the year 2016, The Girl on the Train and her latest film was Booksmart which was released last year.

Apart from Carell and Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Noah Emmericah, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake will also feature in the series.