Netflix brings back Steve Carell to star in its new show, "Space Force", that he has co-created with his 'The Office' creator Greg Daniels. The show is inspired by president Donald Trump's mocked idea for a sixth branch of the armed force in space, that will be protecting US military space assets.

The teaser for the upcoming show, starts with facts about when the US federal government announced on June 18, 2018, that there is a need to create a 6th major division of the United States of Armed force. "The goal of the new branch is to "Defend satellites from attack" and "Perform other space-related tasks" or something".

The teaser then goes on to give us a glimpse that the cast will comprise men and women and how it will be up to them to protect the space above the United States. After portraying Michael Scott in 'The Office' last in 2013, this is the first time that Steve Carell will be returning to the little screen.

Carell also has another project with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in Apple's upcoming morning show drama. There, Carell will be playing the role of Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who struggles to remain relevant in the ever-changing media landscape. The show is written by Kerry Ethrin (Bates Motel) and Mimi Leder (The Leftovers). The untitled drama aims to provide a glimpse into the life of people "who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual," said a statement released by Apple.

Alhough, Carell did co-create 'Angie Tribeca' with his wife Nancy for TBS, for most of the time he has stayed away from television network. But, thank God he is finally back! In a role that will be similar to Micael Scott, in the position we hope so…