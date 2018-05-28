India's Yuki Bhambri takes on lower-ranked Ruben Bemelmans of Belgium in the men's singles first round of French Open 2018 in Paris on Tuesday, May 29.

When is the match and how to watch it live?

The first-round match of Roland Garros 2018 will not start before 10:30am local time (5pm local, 8:30pm IST approximately).

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Bhambri vs Bemelmans - French Open preview

India's top-ranked men's singles player is all set to make his fourth Grand Slam main round appearance and his French Open debut on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who has been consistent over the last two seasons, has made the main draw of a major on the trot for the first time in his career.

Bhambri had qualified to the main draw of Australian Open earlier in January. He lost to Marcos Baghdatis in his campaign opener. Notably, he is yet to go past the first round at Grand Slams.

Bhambri was supposed to face world number 113 Yen-Hsun Lu in the first round but the Chinese Taipei player withdrew to make way for 111th-ranked Bemelmans.

Bhambri is heading into the tournament on the back of one of his biggest title wins — Santaizi Challenger 2018 in Taipei last month.

The in-form Delhi player has made a strong start to the ongoing season as he reached the final of ATP challenger event in Chennai, weeks after his Australian Open main draw appearance.

Bhambri made a splash in the Indian Wells Masters as he defeated the likes of world number 12 Lucas Pouille and world number 101 Nicolas Mahut before falling to world number 21 Sam Querrey in a hard-fought Round of 32 clash.

He continued his good run by making the main round of Miami Open as well.

However, Bhambri has not played on the red dirt so far. Over the years, the Indian has had minimal exposure to clay as he has played only five times on the surface since 2007.

On the other hand, Bemelmans, who defeated Bhambri in their only career meeting in 2015, has played five tournaments on clay, including the qualifiers of French Open.

Bhambri has a good opportunity to progress further in Roland Garros but it remains to be seen if the young Indian can replicate his recent hard-court exploits on the red dirt.

If Bhambri manages to win Tuesday's tie, he is likely to face Sock in the second round.

