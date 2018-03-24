The second round match between Bhambri and Sock will not start before 5 pm local time, 2:30 am IST (Sunday), 9 pm GMT

Bhambri defeated his American opponent at an ATP Challenger event in 2013, which is also their only previous meeting

India's Yuki Bhambri will take on world no. 11 Jack Sock of the United States in the men's singles second round match of Miami Open 2018 in Florida Saturday, March 24.

The world no. 107 has been in fine form in the ongoing American hard court swing of the ATP tour as he had reached the Round of 32 in his only second ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells earlier this month.

Bhambri had defeated the likes of world number 12 Lucas Pouille and higher-ranked Nicolas Mahut before losing a hard-fought three-setter against Sam Querrey.

The top-ranked men's singles player from India has continued from where he left as he managed to win his first-round match Thursday, March 22 against lucky loser Mirza Basic 7-5, 6-3.

Notably, the 25-year-old had defeated Renzo Olivo and Elias Ymer in straight sets in the qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw of the ongoing Masters 1000 tournament.

Bhambri's confidence after his inspired run in Indian Wells was evident in the first-round match against Basic as he had created 13 breakpoint opportunities and converted five of them. He has a chance to return to the top 100 of ATP rankings if he manages a win in the second round.

Nonetheless, Bhambri will have to be at his best against the American eighth seed, who will start Saturday's match as favorite.

Sock suffers poor start to 2018

However, Sock's recent form is a cause for concern. The 25-year-old, who won three titles including Paris Masters last year, has not gone past the second round of tournaments he has participated so far in the new season, losing to lower-ranked players in Delray Beach and Acapulco.

