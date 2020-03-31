Don't be perfect. Be amazing, states the tagline of the latest series of Amazon Prime Videos, Four More Shots Please! The second season continues the story of four women who explore Istanbul and one of them chanced upon a male sex worker.

There's also a mission to look for a person in the country. But the search remains attached to reality and comes in with a lot of mockery and sarcasm from friends suggesting otherwise. Written by Rangita Pritish Nandy and directed by Nupur Asthana the second season of Four More Shots Please! seems to have engaging content.

Although the structure appears to be borrowed from Sex and The City, the script remains original in its presentation of sequences. Four More Shots Please stars its original cast Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. The new inclusion of cast brings in popular faces such as Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

Four More Shots Please tells the story of urban Indian women, who are accustomed to a different kind of pop-culture, and thereby seek freedom in clubs and parties, where according to them every one is as messed up as they are, else they wouldn't be here.

Four More Shots Please! to release on April 17

Unfortunately, Four More Shots Please! will not be a binge-watch you can complete during the lockdown. The series will release on April 17, and the coronavirus lockdown is expected to be over by April 15. but you can definitely catch up on the first season while working from home.

Meanwhile, various other original series from Amazon Prime Videos, such as Made In Heaven, Mirzapur, which were expected to come out with a second season, has been put on hold. The respective team had to postpone their schedule and cancel their bookings when the government of India restricted visits to foreign countries post the coronavirus scare.

Various Bollywood films which were expected to release in March have postponed their release date. Unfortunately, Irrfan's comeback film, Angrezi Medium suffered a huge loss.