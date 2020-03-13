Cast: Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi, Kareena Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Kiku Sharda, Ranvir Shorey

Director: Homi Adajania

Rating Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium could be the last film to release this month due to Coronavirus outbreak in India but trust us, it may leave you with a smile on your faces. Following on the footsteps of 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer too mainly focuses on education but this time, in overseas.

Storyline

Doting single father (Irrfan Khan as Champak Bansal) sends his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan), for graduation to a college in London to fulfill her dream. Although Champak doesn't approves of it but eventually lets his guard down before Tarika's desires.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Champak innocently ends up spoiling Tarika's chances and tries to ensure that she gets the admission in the university by hook or by crook thereafter.

Through a series of misadventures, Tarika does end up in London, so do Champak and his cousin Gopi (Deepak Dobriyal) leading to a further series of misadventures, mishaps, and misunderstandings. What happens next is a joyful and emotional journey of a father and daughter.

Performance

Irrfan didn't let his battle with cancer overpower his performance in the film. He was absolutely convincing as a father that everyone would easily relate to. Radhika Madan looked beautiful and shows the spark in her. Despite being pitted against veterans, she is confident and adorable as she brings in the right amount of teenage angst. Deepak Dobriyal's comic timings are mind-blowing and will crack you up instantly. Adding to the humor quotient, there is Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda who make an impact despite their short presence. But it's sad that actors like Pankaj and Kiku were underutilised in the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan has a very small yet significant role, we wish she had more screen space.

Positive

The emotional father-daughter story tugs your heartstrings without getting inordinately preachy. Sure, there are some sappy emotional scenes that may appear unnatural, but nothing that you will mind excessively. Director Homi Adajania, known for more urbane films like Finding Fanny, Cocktail or Being Cyrus, navigates this small-town emotional roller-coaster ride well, aiming to please the small-town audience. Dialect and dialogues are on point which makes us believe that not every father needs to be fluent in English but doesn't mean he isn't emotional or less expressive. Love has no language. Written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Vinay Chhawal and Sara Bodinar, Angrezi Medium's first victory comes with its use of language.

Negative

The film's characters speak a Rajasthani Hindi that is a pleasure to listen to, but for the ones who don't understand to need to read the dub titled and look at the screen. It's quite uncomfortable. The second half is unnecessarily lengthy which makes us ponder why is this been happening.

Verdict

With perfect comic timing and emotional twists, Angrezi Medium is quite the family drama worth earmarking for watching with your folks. Watch it for Irrfan who is worth of your each and every penny.