Saif Ali Khan seems to be on a roll this year. After his film – Tanhaji – won rave reviews, Jawaani Jaaneman also received applause from critics and fans alike. The film brought back Saif's inherent charm and he managed to tickle our funny bones with his humorous role.

Saif's co-star, Alaya F has revealed that Kareena Kapoor was crying after watching the film. "So Kareena ma'am was watching the movie at the screening as well and when the movie got over we were walking past and she was like 'Amazing just amazing' and she started crying. That was really good that we managed to make Kareena ma'am cry and that was right after the first screening and that instant approval was really great and she is someone I look up to and admire so that was obviously lovely," News 18 quoted her saying.

Alaya not Sara for the film

Very few know that Alaya was not the first choice for the film. Sara Ali Khan was supposed to be playing the part which later went to her. Talking about it, Saif had said, "What happened was that Kedarnath was almost shelved and Sara didn't have any other movie and this film was around and being a knight in shining armor and good daddy I said would you like to do this? She said yes and then Kedarnath was on track and Simmba fell into place and then I said listen Sara don't do this. Why are you doing this, this was a back up for you. I would love to do this with somebody else even but you should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan so she said yes I would like to do that".

Saif also revealed that he did not personally want to work with Sara. "I would not want her to really work with me because it gets complicated with family also," he said.

Well, whatever happens, happens for a good reason! And seeing Alaya in the film has made our belief in this even stronger.