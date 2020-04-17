Since it has been almost a month since the whole country is under lockdown amid coronavirus, many people have started binge-watching some of their favourite web series. People are getting addicted to good shows and since there is nothing else we can do Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar and other web channels have become our only saviour.

Talking about our Indian web series, well we have some of the mind-blowing collections for binge-watching. From love stories to experimenting with social issues, to some content on sex and thriller, Indian web series has a bunch of hits in their kitty. Especially for ladies,

Today, we have come across 5 such web series who can redefine the meaning of Indian women through their different ways of portraying women life.

Four More Shots Please

Four More Shots Please is a story that revolves around four unapologetically flawed women who are very different from each other, yet they are best of friends. It's about four women who have their own set of problems and their own way of dealing with them.

Living to the fullest, loving the hardest, making mistakes and breaking all the stereotypes for women, these girls will take you on a rollercoaster ride of entertainment.

Featuring Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo and Sayani Gupta, Four More Shots Please has two seasons of madness to binge-watch on, with the second one dropping on 17 April 2020.

The Trip

The Trip is a journey of 4 best friends who are all set to go for a bachelorette trip to Thailand accompanied by lots of madness, fun, and nights you wish you could have with your girl gang! One can say 'The Trip' is the female version of the blockbuster movie 'Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara'.

The series stars Shweta Tripathi, Amyra Dastur, Sapna Pabbi and Mallika Dua in lead roles and is a must-watch series for all the crazy women out there who are planning out their all-women road trip.

Man's World

Imagine what would happen if one day, all of a sudden, the whole world changes its stereotypes and women hold dominance over all aspects just like men do. A day when men walk a mile in women's shoes and spend a few days in their 'world'.

With a very excellent social message and a learning lesson for all the males, 'Man's World' is yet another cult that stands out tall because of its unique plot.

Under Yash Raj banner, Man's World is inspired from a Hollywood series starring Gaurav Pandey in lead and some other prominent actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Parineeti Chopra, Shruti Seth as supporting role which was released on 29 September 2015.

DevDD

DevDD revolves around Vicky, the type of girl society usually frowns upon. She smokes, drinks, admits how much she loves sex and is a feminist at heart. Breaking all the boundaries Ekta Kapoor's web series talks a lot about the taboos that the society refuses to speak about.

DevDD is a female version of the movie DevD starring Asheema Vardaan, Akhil Kapur, Sanjay Suri, Rashmi Agdekar, Rumana Molla, Sandeep Pandey and Sanjay Suri in lead roles.

Girls Hostel

Depicting life in a hostel that almost every student faces nowadays, Girls Hostel is a mixture of friendship, hatred, betrayal and funny moments among girls who are living their hostel life.

Girliyapa has come forward with a teenage web series where you will get to relive the golden days of college life, through the outstanding characters of this series.

The ensemble cast of Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa and Simran Natekar is what makes this series binge-worthy. Watching Hostel Girls will definitely make you miss your college gang for sure. Because hostel wale dost are for life!