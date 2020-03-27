While the whole country is under lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Bollywood celebs have been at home enjoying their self-quarantine zone by doing different activities to pass their time. Bollywood actors and actresses are providing their fans with full-on entertainment via social media by constantly posting glimpse from their house-arrest.

Recently, another actor who joined this group of celebs is Farhan Akhtar, who took a walk down the memory lane and posted a throwback picture, all the way from the sets of his Blockbuster movie 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The hit-film featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

In Farhan's latest Instagram snap, we get to see the actor himself along with Hrithik, soaked wet and relaxing on a chair, chit-chatting and chilling on the sets of ZMND.

The "Sky Is Pink" actor also added a very interesting caption along with the picture remembering the dialogues from the movie, "The what else can you the do's on a throwback Thursday ??"

Well, the film was a fun ride for us fans, but it seems all the star cast had a gala time as well because as soon as Farhan shared the pic, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan both flocked to post their respective comments on the BTS snap.

While Katrina posted two red hearts, Hrithik agreed with Farhan's caption, as he wrote, "Correct." That's all not, the director of ZNMD, Zoya Akhtar too had an interesting comment. She wrote, "One for each and one for the boy not in this pic (Abhay)," alongside three heart emojis.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the movie 'The Sky Is Pink' which was directed by Shonali Bose featuring Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in prominent roles. The actor will be next seen in his upcoming movie ' Toofan' which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra which is currently under the filming stage.