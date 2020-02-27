Farhan Akhtar's directorial film Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia was a cult classic. It had released in 2001 when the Hindi Film Industry was oversaturated with films centred around heterosexual love. The subtraction of melodrama and usage of the jargons spoken by the youth played a major role in making the film a hit that stayed long with us to remain that way even after two decades of its release.

It was in 2011 when Zoya Akhtar's film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released starring Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film had a spirit of its own, that inspired many youngsters to take their time out and plan a vacation with their best friends because the purpose of life is to love it and live it.

If you take a good look at both the films, structurally, they have the same plotline. Three best friends, one slap another, two of them refuse to keep in touch with one another, one of them make an effort to keep the trio alive, finally, they are able to forgive each other and understand the value of life and friendship, which is beyond petty fights.

Netflix India just released a video recently where they revealed how the two films cinematographically too had the same construction. While Dil Chahta Hai was mainly shot in Goa, Mumbai, and Australia, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was an enchanting trip to Spain, its culture. However, both the films cinematographically had similar construction only with a different set of actors.

Check out the video below:

While both the films had been a major hit when they released in the cinema, they didn't have completely separate plots, only their narrative changed. While Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was more focused on the idea of wanderlust and gave us travel goals, Dil Chahta Hai introduced the idea of how love can happen when you are least expecting it. Both of them centred around the common aspect of friendship and love that arrives without boundaries.