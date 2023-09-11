Four Killed In Truck-Bus Collision In Karnataka

In a tragic incident, four persons travelling in a bus were killed and ten others injured in an accident near Gollahalli National Highway 150 in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Monday.

According to police, the accident took place at 3 a.m. when the bus attached to Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) collided with a truck. The bus was travelling from Raichur to Bengaluru.

Three persons were killed on the spot and one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured are being treated at the Chitradurga district hospital and Hiriyur government hospital.

The deceased were identified as 35-year-old Mabamma from Raichur, 40-year-old Ramesh, 45-year-old Parvathamma from Bengaluru. The identity of the fourth victim was to be tracked.

The impact of the collision was such that the bus was mangled. The driver of the truck escaped from the spot following the incident. The police are yet to track the details on how the accident occurred.

