With another person succumbing to his injuries, the death toll in the May 29 road accident in Kuruburu area of the district rose to 11 on Friday.

Three people are still undergoing treatment at a hospital, where their condition is stated to be serious.

Notably, 10 persons, including four children of a family, travelling in an Innova were killed in a road accident here.

The latest victim is identified as Shashikumar aka Sampath. He had suffered a serious head injury and succumbed early this morning.

The others are being treated at Cheluvamba, and K.R. Hospitals in Mysuru.

According to police, the accident had taken place near Kurubur on Kollegal Main Road near T. Narasipura town. The now-deceased were returning after visiting Male Mahadeshwara Hill when their vehicle collided head-on with a private bus.

Investigations have revealed that the car driver was speeding and while negotiating a curve, collided head-on with the private bus.

Sujatha (40), Sandeep (23), Manjunath (35), Poornima (30), Gayathri (28), Aditya, Basava, Kotresh (45), Pavan (10) and Karthik (8) died on the spot.

The deceased were neighbours belonging to the same family and hailed from Sanganakallu village in Bellary district. Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has stated that the driver of Innova car has lost balance and collided with the bus.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his grief over the loss of lives and announced Rs 2 lakh each as compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

State Sugarcane Growers' Association President Kuruburu Shantakumar had alleged that the accident had taken place due to the negligence of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

As the authorities had failed to clear the jungle beside the road so far, the drivers complained that they could not see the on-coming vehicles resulting in a tragedy. NHAI should take the responsibility for the incident, he demanded.

