Four arrested in Karnataka in moral policing case

The police on Monday arrested four people in connection with an incident of moral policing and launched a hunt for two absconding accused in the Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The incident took place a few days ago within the limits of the Belagavi Rural Police station. Allauddin Pirzade, a resident of Savagaon village in the district, is the complainant in the case. The arrested have been identified as Satish Jadhav, Sumit, Veeresh and another person.

According to police, Allauddin was attacked by the group for talking to a girl belonging to the Hindu community in the outskirts of the village.

After thrashing him, the group further threatened him that if he was seen talking to the girl again, he would face consequences. Allauddin later approached the Belagavi rural police and lodged a police complaint regarding the incident, and sought protection.

Allauddin had walked into the police station in torn clothes after the attack and filed the complaint. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

A Mangauru court on January 24 remanded 14 people to judicial custody till February 7 in connection with the case of moral policing. The accused Rama Sene activists had attacked a massage parlour in Karnataka's Mangaluru city. The attackers alleged that the management of the centre was carrying out illegal activities there.

In the sensational Hangal gang-rape case, allegedly committed by moral vigilantes in the Haveri district in March 2024, the Karnataka Police had submitted a charge sheet. The police submitted 873 pages of charge sheet with the Hangal JMFC Court.

The police had arrested 19 persons in connection with the case, including seven who allegedly committed gang rape. The charge sheet has named all 19 of them.

The victim of moral policing had released a video on January 11 in which she had said that she was repeatedly raped by vigilantes in Haveri district of Karnataka.

The homemaker was dragged out of a hotel after being seen with a person from another religion and beaten up on January 8.

The victim, who belongs to the minority community, stated that when she was at the hotel, a gang of five to six men barged inside, questioned her and forcibly took her away on their bikes. They took her to an isolated place and assaulted her brutally and later all of them raped her.

(With inputs from IANS)