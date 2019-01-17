A former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and film producer, Sadanand Lad, committed suicide at a temple in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sadanand alias Pappu Lad, 55, hanged himself inside a room at Ladcha Ganpati temple in Girgaon. He was also the founder of the temple in which he had ended his life.

The temple priest was the first person to see him hanging by the ceiling. The priest immediately informed his family and with the help of some neighbours, took his body to JJ hospital. But Sadanand was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities.

A suicide note recovered from the spot stated that he was ending life as he was being harassed by a builder and another person over a property dispute. Both of them have been arrested by the police over abetment of suicide.

According to the police, the incident took place during 10.30 am. He was being constantly harassed by the developers for the past few months as there was a dispute over the temple land.

"Lad's family informed the police around 11 am. By the time we could reach the spot, the body was already at JJ hospital. The family handed us the suicide note. So far, we have recorded the statement of the priest and Lad's son Ankur," said a police officer.

The police had initially registered an accidental death report but later based on a complaint given by Ankur, a case was registered under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

Sadanand had produced many Marathi films under the banner of LG Production.