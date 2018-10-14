A 17-year-old girl was thrown into a dry well by a man when she resisted his alleged attempt to rape her, but she escaped with minor injuries at a village in Jangaon district of Telangana, police said Sunday.

D Rajesh, aged around 25, allegedly attempted to rape the girl on Saturday when her parents had gone out for work, they said.

When the girl resisted his attempts, he dragged her from near her house and threw her into a dry well near an agriculture well under Zaffergadh Mandal.

As locals rushed to the spot on hearing the screams of the girl, the man too jumped into the well out of fear, police said.

The girl was rescued and treated for minor injuries at a hospital while the man was beaten up by the locals shortly before police who arrived there arrested him.

A case on charges of attempt to rape and attempt to murder under relevant IPC sections had been registered against the man, a police official said.