Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to predict that Virat Kohli will score 75-80 ODI centuries in his cricketing career. The former Indian Test opener, after Kohli's magnificent innings against West Indies, tweeted that normal services had begun after a break of 11 innings and then predicted that the Indian captain will get 75-80 tons.

"Normal services resumes after a break of 11 innings!! i.e. another international for Virat Kohli. My prediction is he will get 75-80 ODI," his tweet read.

The 41-year-old cricketer has played 31 Test matches for India, scoring 1,944 runs with two double centuries, five centuries and 11 half-centuries. Jaffer, who used to open for India in Tests along with Virender Sehwag, has also played two ODI matches.

Virat Kohli bagged a century after 11 innings and his desperation to reach the three-figure mark showed. His innings of 120 off 125 balls assured India a victory against West Indies at the Port of Spain on August 11.

The Indian captain broke multiple records on the day. He went past Sourav Ganguly's tally of runs in ODIs and is currently placed as the eighth highest run-getter in ODIs.

Kohli now has 11,406 runs to his name whereas Ganguly has 11,363 runs. The list is topped by Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with a total of 18,426 runs. The 30-year-old old also broke records formerly held by Javed Miandad to become the highest run-getter against West Indies. He also broke Brian Lara's record to become the highest score holding captain on West Indies soil.

Team India won the rain-interrupted match by 59 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series at the Port of Spain. The Men in Blue posted a total of 279 runs for the loss of seven wickets with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer guiding the way.

The West Indies team got bundled by 210 runs, thanks to the brilliant bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar who picked up four wickets giving away just 31 runs in eight overs. Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also chipped in with two wickets each and took India home for a comfortable victory.

Both the teams are going to play the decider at the same venue on August 14. India will contest in a two-match Test series against the West Indies which will start from August 22 and will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.