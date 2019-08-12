Legendary former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to twitter to appreciate the performance of Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he went ahead of the former's number of runs in ODIs and also broke one of legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara's record. The Prince of Kolkata, in his tweet, appreciated Kohli by stating that the 30-year-old played another magnificent innings in ODI cricket.

"Virat Kohli another master class in one day cricket...what a player," his tweet read.

The 47-year-old cricketer had earlier appreciated Kohli's leadership on Twitter by stating that the Delhi lad has taken captaincy to new heights after India's emphatic win against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The former skipper who led Team India to World Cup final in 2003 played his last ODI match against Pakistan in 2007. He has 11363 runs to his name whereas Kohli after scoring a magnificent century against West Indies went past the former and now is the eighth-highest run-getter in ODI history with 11,406 runs.

The 30-year-old cricketer broke Brian Lara's record of highest score by a team captain on West Indian soil in ODIs. The former Windies captain held the record with a score of 116 runs against Sri Lanka in 2003. Kohli broke the record scoring 120 runs off 125 balls against West Indies on August 11, 2019.

The Indian skipper was ecstatic and relieved with his performance. He said after the match that one of the top-three need to perform and he did so.

India defeated West Indies in the rain-interrupted match by 59 runs at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The Men in Blue batted first and set up a moderate total of 279 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In reply, the Windies squad got bundled out for 210 runs with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up four for 39 in the eight overs he bowled. Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also picked two wickets each. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series and will play the final fixture at the same venue. The first ODI was abandoned due to rain.

Team India will face the West Indies in a two-match Test series which will start from August 22 in Antigua and Barbuda and it will be a part of ICC World Test Championship.