Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly took to twitter and slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after they sent a conflict of interest notice to former cricketer Rahul Dravid. Ganguly stated that this new fashion of Indian cricket can hamper its future.

"New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI," his tweet read.

Indian spinning legend Harbajhan Singh also criticised BCCI for these kinds of actions. He also mentioned that sending notices to these legends is like insulting them.

"Really ?? Don't know where it's heading to.. u can't get better person than him for Indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment. Yes god save indian cricket," his tweet read.

Rahul Dravid is currently the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. He got a notice from BCCI's Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain as a complaint was filed against the former claiming that Dravid, who is the NCA director currently, is also the vice-president of India Cements group. The complainant is a Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. He had earlier complained against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

A senior BCCI official on August 7 confirmed that Dravid has been sent a notice, according to IANS.

"Yes, Dravid had been sent a notice by Jain last week and has two weeks to reply to the notice," the official told IANS.

But according to reports Dravid and India Cements had mutually decided to stall their association till the time the 46-year-old is the director of NCA.

Because of this issue of the BCCI, many former players are refraining from applying for the posts at NCA. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members had to declare about any conflict before their appointment took place.