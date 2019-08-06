Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri is, reportedly, almost confirmed to continue as the head coach of Team India. As reported by IANS, a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), appointed to pick the coaching unit has made it clear that Shastri is the biggest contender and they are not looking for foreign coaches. The member further added that under Shastri the Indian team have performed well so he probably will be handed a new contract.

"We are not too keen to bring in a foreign coach. Yes, had someone of the stature of Gary Kirsten applied, we might have given it a thought. But even then, an Indian would have always been the priority. After all, the team has also done well under an Indian head coach, so why look for a change? As things stand now, Shastri does look to be the favourite to be handed a fresh contract," the CAC member told IANS.

The Kapil Dev led committee member also mentioned that if there is a joint-winner then Kapil's vote will become the decider but as of now it is likely to be in favour of Shastri.

"See, firstly, it is a three-member panel, so a split decision is highly unlikely. But yes, if at all a situation does arise where A goes for one candidate, B for another and C for another, the vote of the chairman will come in and the decision will stand. But as of now, we don't see something like that happening," the member said.

On the other hand, a senior BCCI official stated that it is necessary for Shastri to stay as India is undergoing a transition phase. He further claimed that as Kohli has a good equation with Shastri it will be better if the latter stays as the coach.

"Nothing permanent with a long term effect should happen at this stage of transition. Shastri and Kohli complement each other well and it would be unfair to change half of a team that has been successful. A change in coach may disturb the equation that exists and allows the players to have the mental space to excel," the official told IANS.

"If a change is made at this stage, it would be a change of strategy and planning for the next 5 years. It would be unfair to take such a decision at a stage when the stakeholders are not the ones deciding," the official further added.

The Men in Blue are currently in the Caribbean for the West Indies tour and they are already 2-0 up in the T20 international series. The coaching unit of the Indian team has been given an extension till the end of the Windies tour.