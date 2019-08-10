After India's ouster from the World Cup, there were calls to blood new players for the middle order role and hence, when the selectors announced India's squad for the West Indies tour, people were surprised when young batting star Shubman Gill was not included.

The Punjab batsman has been in smashing form for India A in the ongoing series against West Indies A. After he emerged as the top-scorer in the limited-overs leg, he scripted history by notching up a double century in the unofficial Test match.

Late entry into the Indian team?

Taking note of his prolific form, former Australian bowler Brad Hogg has asked the Indian selectors to include the prodigy in the Indian squad for the remainder of the ODI series against West Indies. Taking to Twitter, Hogg wrote, "Shubman Gill, another double century to his name overnight. Has to be a late inclusion in the One Day squad with India looking to solidify their middle order. Get the junior in."

Replying to a query, Hogg went on to add that Gill should be accommodated in the middle order as he has the pedigree to adapt and take up responsibility. "Not many options up the top for him, I reckon he can handle number 4," said Hogg.

It should be mentioned here that the young man was himself surprised when he did not find his name in any of the India squads and conceded that he was disappointed at missing out on a place. He, however, was quick to add that he will do his best and keep scoring runs and performing to the best of his abilities.

"I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors," Gill said.

It remains to be seen if the selectors take note of his form and make a spot to include the young man in the squad and allow him to spend time with the Indian team even if he does not get in a game. India plays two more ODIs before they take on West Indies in a 2-match Test series which will be a part of the World Test Championship.