The Meghalaya government has banned the sale, distribution and storage of fish from other parts of India or imported from Bangladesh, for a period of 15 days after a sample test of river water fish showed the presence of formalin, officials said Friday.

If anyone violates the government order, the person would be punished with seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs, said a notification by the state's Commissioner for Food Safety M. Kurbah. The notification said that out of the 40 samples of fish tested, 30 were positive for formalin.

Meghalaya gets various types of fish mostly from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and imports from nearby Bangladesh too.

Formalin, also known as formaldehyde solution, is a chemical substance that contains formaldehyde dissolved in water. It is a strong preservative and disinfectant commonly used in various industries, including healthcare, laboratories, and the food industry.

Why is formalin hazardous?

In the context of fish, formalin has been illegally used as a preservative to prevent spoilage and extend the shelf life of fish. It is sometimes added to fish or fish products to maintain their freshness and appearance, especially in regions where proper refrigeration and storage facilities may be lacking.

But the use of formalin in fish is highly hazardous and poses significant health risks. Formalin is a toxic substance and a known carcinogen, meaning it has the potential to cause cancer. Consumption of fish treated with formalin can lead to various health problems, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, allergic reactions, and long-term health complications.

To ensure food safety and protect consumer health, the use of formalin in fish is strictly prohibited in most countries and stringent standards and testing procedures to detect and prevent the presence of formalin in fish products is followed.

Meghalaya Fish Ban

The analysis reports of Tuesday from the Assistant Food Analyst of Meghalaya government, said that the samples were highly toxic and injurious to health.

The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, indicates the preservatives permitted to be used in select articles of food and formalin is not included in the said list of permitted preservatives.

The notification said that the distribution, storage and sale of fresh fish treated with formalin or other unpermitted preservatives render them 'unsafe" under the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006.

"The storage, distribution or sale of imported fresh fish or crustaceans brought from outside the state is hereby prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for a period of 15 days in the interest of public health or till corrective measures are taken," the notification said.

(With inputs from IANS)