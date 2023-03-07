Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for a second consecutive term, along with his 11 ministerial colleagues in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others.

This time, Meghalaya will have two deputy Chief Ministers -- Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar.

While, Tynsong had served as Sangma's deputy in the previous government, Dhar is the new addition in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0 led by the National People's Party (NPP).

For a small state like Meghalaya, with just 60-elected representatives, inclusion of two deputies may evoke criticism.

Sangma however, denied this and said: "I do not think there should be any sort of criticism. In Meghalaya, there were two Deputy Chief Ministers in the preceding governments also. I rather say, inducting two Deputy Chief Ministers represents inclusiveness."

While speaking to reporters, Sangma laid down his government priorities for the next five years.

"We will continue to work in the areas on which we focussed earlier too, primarily to ensure the infrastructure growth, betterment of health and education system, social welfare etc. A lot of importance to be provided in employment opportunities to the youth of the state," he said

Unemployment was a major issue in this year's Assembly polls with the opposition Trinamool Congress and Congress attacking the NPP government on the matter.

Sangma further said that in his previous tenure much importance was given to improve the delivery system of government's projects and schemes.

"We will continue to do that and ensure that the impact of the government's various initiatives can be felt well at the grassroot level," he said.

Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N. Marak, Rakkam A. Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh and Comingone Ymbo also took oath as ministers.

According to Sangma, the portfolio distribution to new ministers will happen in the next 24-48 hours.

(With inputs from IANS)