After Sunita Ahuja, Govinda too has said that no one can separate the couple from one another. For a while now there have been speculations and reports of the couple heading for splitsville. First, it was Sunita who came out to say that they were married not for this life but all the next lives to come forward. And now, Govinda too has dismissed divorce rumours.

No separation

Govinda was the guest on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show – Two Much – where he was asked about the rumours surrounding his marital world. Married for over three decades, Govinda said that no one can separate him from Sunita ever. "Koi hume alag nahi kar sakta," he said on the show. He further added how Sunita is childlike and very honest.

Forgiven her

Govinda said that there is so much honesty in his wife that sometimes she says things which shouldn't be said. He added that Sunita is childlike. He mentioned how whatever she says is never wrong but so unfiltered that it shouldn't be said. He added that he has forgiven her many a times for her mistakes.

"Sunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn't. She has made so many mistakes, I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times," he told the hosts.

Govinda also praised Sunita saying that the way she got married to him at such a young age and continued to maintain her individual personality and spark alive despite so much pressure is commendable. In an interview with Sambhavna Seth, Sunita had said that there are people in their family who don't want to see her and Govinda together.