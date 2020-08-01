The novel coronavirus that apparently originated from China is continuing to wreak havoc in all nooks of the world. With more than 6,79,000 deaths and over 17.6 million positive cases worldwide, the virus is showing no signs of disappearing from the planet. In the initial days of the outbreak, several experts had suggested that the virus might have accidentally leaked from the Wuhan laboratory. However, now, a whistleblower has shockingly revealed that this deadly pathogen has actually originated from the People Liberation Army (PLA) military lab.

China behind coronavirus outbreak?

This new revelation made by Yan Li-Meng, a virologist who was employed as a researcher at the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health has now gone viral, and many people now strongly believe that China's sinister hands are behind the deadly virus outbreak that has pulled the entire planet to a state of chaos.

Li-Meng claimed that her research on the human to human transmission of coronavirus clearly indicates the fact that the pathogen had its origin at the PLA lab. The virologist also claimed to have reported her findings to the authorities, but they did not take her seriously.

"At that time, I had clearly assessed that the virus came from a Chinese Communist Party military lab. The Wuhan wet market was just used as a decoy. I knew that once I spoke up, I could disappear at any time, just like all the brave protesters in Hong Kong. I could disappear at any time. Even my name would no longer exist," said Li-Meng, Taiwan News reports.

She also made it clear that is her responsibility to open up facts she knows about the coronavirus outbreak before disappearing. Li-Meng also hinted that the Chinese government has been hiding several sinister activities for years, and her revelations will catalyze the disclosure process which is quite necessary for the betterment of Chinese people.

A dire warning from Nature journal

A report published by the Nature Journal in 2017 had suggested that a laboratory in Wuhan is experimenting with the world's most dangerous pathogens. The news report published in the journal also leaked some images of the hazard suits in the laboratory.

As the report surfaced online, several medical experts had warned that deadly pathogens could escape from the laboratory. However, Chinese researchers defended their move, and they made it clear that these experiments are being carried out to fight against the world's deadly pathogens.