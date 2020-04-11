Coronavirus, the deadly pathogen that apparently originated from a seafood market in Wuhan has already killed more than 1,02,000 people worldwide, and the total number of infected patients has risen to 1.6 million. Since the day of the Covid-19 outbreak, several netizens have been arguing that the deadly pathogen could be most probably a biological weapon developed in a Chinese lab, and they also argue that this pathogen might have escaped the lab, thus triggering chaos in all nooks of the planet.

Wuhan lab behind coronavirus outbreak?

On February 22, 2017, a report published in the journal Nature had revealed that a laboratory in Wuhan, China is experimenting with the world's most dangerous pathogens. The news report also published an image of hazard suits hanged at the National Bio-safety Laboratory in Wuhan. Interestingly, these suits seem too weird, and it clearly resembles the full-body protective suits as depicted in Hollywood sci-fi films to prevent contact with deadly viruses.

Soon after the publication of this news report, several scientists outside China expressed their worries regarding the operation of this laboratory. These scientists argued that there are chances of these pathogens getting escaped from the laboratory, thus causing widespread chaos in the world.

However, Chinese researchers, at that time claimed that the operation of the Wuhan laboratory will help the country to enter the elite league of countries that are determined to fight against the world's dangerous biological threats.

Journal Nature reacts on these rumors

As coronavirus is now continuing its killing spree, several people believed that the report published in Nature journal was true, and China was apparently involved in sinister activities to gain dominance in the world. However, Nature Journal recently made it clear that they have no evidence to prove these seemingly bizarre conspiracy theories.

"Many stories have promoted an unverified theory that the Wuhan lab discussed in this article played a role in the coronavirus outbreak that began in December 2019. Nature knows of no evidence that this is true; scientists believe the most likely source of the coronavirus to be an animal market," wrote the editor of journal Nature.