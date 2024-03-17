A group of international students were attacked by a mob in the Gujarat University hostel, said officials on Sunday, adding that a probe has been launched.

The attack, which left five students injured, allegedly occurred in the night when they were offering namaz within the hostel premises.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi directed the police to apprehend the culprits and conduct a thorough investigation.

The conflict reportedly erupted when the students gathered in the hostel to perform 'Taraweeh', a night prayer during Ramzan.

According to the victims, the hostile mob, armed with sticks and knives, forcefully entered the hostel and assaulted them, The mob also caused extensive damage to property. The hostel's security personnel were overwhelmed and unable to prevent the attack.

Dr Neerja Gupta, vice chancellor, said, "We are taking this matter seriously. We will soon take some administrative decisions in this matter. Even the police are working with us to address this matter. It is yet to be investigated whether the students who attacked were university students or not. Namaaz is a personal decision, and whether they are having it in their room or in the mosque, and what is ideal for them -- all these only students can answer."

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident, questioning the silence of national leaders and highlighting the broader implications of such communal tensions.

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner J.S. Malik confirmed that an investigation is underway, emphasizing the commitment to justice and the protection of all students.

An Afghan student recounted the harrowing ordeal, detailing how the assailants barged into their rooms, vandalizing belongings and chanting provocative slogans.

The injured included nationals from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, and two African countries. The attackers fled the scene as soon as the police arrived. The affected students were hospitalized, and their respective embassies were notified.

(With inputs from IANS)