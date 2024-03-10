Ramadan, also pronounced Ramzan, is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, where Muslims observe fasts from dawn to dusk. It is also the month when Muslims are seen spending more time in remembrance of Allah and exercising self-discipline and helping the poor. In an official announcement, the Saudi government confirmed the sighting of the crescent, marking the beginning of Ramadan. The first fast of the holy month will be observed on Monday.

"The Crescent for the month of Ramadan 1445 was SEEN in Saudi Arabia today subsequently, 1st Ramadan 1445 will be tomorrow. i.e Monday, 11 March 2024," Haramain Sharifain said in a statement on Sunday.

Unlike other festivals that are based on Gregorian calendar, Ramadan, like all other Islamic months, follows lunar cycles, where a new moon sighting marks the beginning of a new month. Ramadan crescent will be sighted in India and neighbouring countries on Monday, which means fasting commences on Tuesday. This will be confirmed after the sighting of the moon in India on Monday, which is subject to change. Considering Ramadan has commenced in Saudi and other western countries, there's a high likelihood that Ramadan fasting will commence in India on Tuesday.

Significance of Ramadan

Muslims around the world see the month of Ramadan as the holiest Islamic month of the year. During this month, healthy individuals observe mandatory fasting, which is one of the five pillars of Islamic faith, and also perform other religious activities such as praying, giving charity, reciting the holy book of Quran, helping the poor, and more. At the end of the month, Muslims who dedicated themselves to the way of Islam are believed to be get rewarded handsomely by Allah. Muslims mark the end of Ramadan with grand celebrations of Eid ul-Fitr