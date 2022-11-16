Shoaib Malik's birthday wish for Sania Mirza amid divorce rumours has left netizens baffled. Social media has gone into a tizzy after seeing Shoaib's post for Sania. This comes amid heavy speculations and back stories behind the star couple's alleged divorce. Malik took to social media to share an adorable birthday post.

Shoaib's b'day wish

"Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest...," Shoaib wrote. Many celebs commented on Shoaib's post and congratulated Sania. However, netizens are not very happy with this new move. One social media user wrote, "Totally fooled us!" Another one asked, "Divorce or no divorce?"

Netizens confused

"What are you guys trying to do?" commented a netizen. "This is so confusing!" wrote another netizen. "Are you guys getting back together?" asked a social media user. There were many users who wanted the couple to be left alone and to deal with their problems without any interference.

"They don't owe you an explanation," commented one user. "Its their life let them deal with it," said another user. "Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can't disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated," Cricket Country had quoted an Inside Sports' report.

The couple got married in 2010 and also have a son together. If the Pakistani reports are to be believed, Shoaib Malik's closeness to Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar is said to be the reason behind their alleged separation.