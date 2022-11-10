In the news that will break a million hearts, the fairytale love story of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik has come to an end. The two have now officially parted ways. There were some hush-hush whispers of the couple going through a rough patch in their marital world. And it has now been alleged that the duo has officially been divorced.

Official separation

"Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can't disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated," Cricket Country quoted an Inside Sports' report. It was the absence of their son's birthday party pictures from Sania's Instagram that had set the tongues wagging. A few days earlier, the Tennis star had also asked on social media, "Where do broken hearts go?"

When Sania gushed about Shoaib

The couple got married in 2010 and also have a son together. If the Pakistani reports are to be believed, Shoaib Malik reportedly cheated on Sania during the shoot of a show. Sania has always been expressive about her love and feelings for Shoaib.

"A few months after we started seeing each other, he basically told me that 'Look I want to marry you. I will come to meet your family, and you tell me when you want to get married because I want to marry you. So let me know if it's a yes," she had told a publication after marriage.