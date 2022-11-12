Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's separation news has shocked the world. At a time when the two were called the power couple of the sports world, the ace players left many hearts broken with their alleged separation.

Amid all this, rumours of a certain Pak actress, Ayesha Omar, being the reason behind the divorce has been making news.

Who is Ayesha Omar?

Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar had shot for a bold photoshoot a while back. And a DNA report states that the growing closeness between the two was allegedly the reason behind the couple's divorce. Ayesha is reportedly a fashion icon in Pakistan and also an actress. She also has her own YouTube channel. Ayesha is said to be one of the highest paid actresses in Pakistan today.

Farah's comment on Sania's post

Tongues had set wagging when Shoaib shared pictures of their son's birthday celebration but Sania didn't. Instead, in a long note, Sania wished her boy with an emotional note separately. "I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma. It was the best day of my life the day you were born , and you even smiled. You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn't be prouder to be your mumma," she wrote.

"You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew ..I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever," she concluded. Reacting to it, Sania's closest friend from the industry, Farah Khan wrote, "I know now the true n only lov of ur life.. every time i see u with izhaan."