A bizarre image captured by Ashley Choney, a Facebook user is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists. The image shows a saucer-like object getting transported in a truck, and soon alien buffs came to the conclusion that extraterrestrial life is a reality.

"Driving south of Ponca City today and saw this being escorted with about 20 police cars. It's a spaceship. They exist. You're welcome," wrote Ashley Choney in the image description.

The image soon went viral, and it has already racked up more than 11,000 shares.

As the image went viral, an excited Choney wrote on his Facebook that he did not expect such a social media following for the photograph.

"I did NOT expect this to get blown up like it has. Many of you have suggested that it is probably just some sort of drone or a movie prop. I'm not sure what it is. I posted it for laughs and only expected a few likes, not several hundred," wrote Choney.

As per latest updates, the image has been passed on to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) for further investigation.

The image was later shared by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' where it racked up more than 5,000 views.

After seeing the image, viewers of the YouTube channel put forward various explanations to describe the eerie capture.

"Probably the real thing, it wouldn't surprise me they did this thinking no one would take any notice since we normally put tarps over the discs and the sheeple will say "Nah it's a fake and not real" because they haven't bothered to cover it," commented Michael Eldridge, a YouTube user.

Corey Scott, another YouTube user assured that the flying saucer spotted on the truck is not manmade.

"Good find! Can't tell if it's man-made or not! But it doesn't look man-made. Some of the traits that man made it are missing," commented Scott.

As the video started storming on the internet, conspiracy theorists argue that the government is intentionally covering up the existence of extraterrestrial life. They even believe that there might be many similar UFOs hidden in Area 51, the most confidential military base in the United States.