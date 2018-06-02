Conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' has uploaded an eerie video featuring a strange flying object hovering across the skies in Italy. The video shows an unidentified flying object with a lighting tail flying close to the mighty mountains in Bolzano. Soon enough, conspiracy theorists jumped to the conclusion that it was an alien life form.

Adding up the mystery quotient, the UFO which flew across the mountains without emitting any sound whatsoever. Moreover, the object had a bizarre shape, unlike any known military crafts.

"This UFO was filmed by a UFO Today fan when he was on holiday in Bolzano Italy, Europe. It was early morning and he was standing on the porch of the hotel he was staying. He noticed an object hovering above the mighty mountains that enclose Bolzano. He decided to film the object since it did not seem to emit any sound at all. The witness filmed the object until it disappeared behind a mountain," the video description read.

The conspiracy theory YouTube channel also suggested that the bizarre incident was noticed by many since the object was spotted during the early hours of the day.

The video soon went viral on the net and has already racked up more than 1,60,000 views on YouTube. People who watched the video also put forward various theories explaining this mysterious sighting.

A YouTube user named 'MeT L Head' argued that the light in the backside of the craft indicates that the object is using anti-gravity technology.

"The light in the back has to be some sorta propulsion system. Still an anti-gravity object. I'm thinking man-made," commented MeT L Head.

On the other hand, skeptics claim that the object spotted in the video might be a helicopter.

"Looks like a helicopter, which COULD travel inclined like that and may well be unheard at distance with a lot of sounds absorbing mountains about. The light on the back is just a light defracted through moisture," commented Kale Wintermute, another YouTube user.

Check out the video here: