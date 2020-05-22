With the domestic flight resuming its services from May 25, most of the airlines although for short distances, have hiked their travel fares despite the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic and its induced lockdown. The government on Thursday, May 21, has issued an order giving instructions about airfares that could be beneficial both for airlines and passengers.

According to rates published by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday, the flight charges between Bengaluru and Delhi will be in the range of Rs 4,500 to Rs 13,000 from May 25.

Flight charges from Bengaluru

Based on the duration of the journey, the Civil Aviation Ministry has divided the routes into seven sectors. The flight services are resumed by maintaining strict procedures and protocols that help the officials as well as the passengers to maintain social distancing norms and other precautions so as to spread the communication of the coronavirus while on board.

The destinations that fall under the Bengaluru- Delhi flight are Amritsar, Jaipur, Patna, Lucknow and Ranchi. For a flight from Bengaluru to Agartala, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Imphal and Varanasi, the fares are in its highest upper range between Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700.

Meanwhile, for flights from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Indore and Raipur,the charges will be between Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000 whereas from Bengaluru to Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Port Blair, Pune and Vizag, the rates are charged between Rs 3000 and Rs 9,000 said DGCA.

The Ministry has also advised that 40 per cent of the bookings on each flight should be below the mid-point of the sector fare range.

For the passenger flight services between Bengaluru and Calicut, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore Goa and Hyderabad, the cost will range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500 according to the Ministry guidelines.

The Bengaluru-Chennai airlines, along with the Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mangaluru services have been priced in the range of Rs 2,000-Rs 6,000.

By strictly abiding to the guidelines and measures issued by the Ministry, the airlines are now allowed to only fly one-third of their total scheduled flights.

The new pricing regulations would help the passengers afford the air tickets while securing the airlines from incurring huge losses as they resume the services after months of screeching halt of all domestic flights due to the coronavirus pandemic scare.