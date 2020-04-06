Boxing star Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather has been arrested and charged with violent assault, according to reports.

Iyanna was arrested and sent to jail in Harris County, Texas after she stabbed a woman with a knife following an altercation ensued involving rapper NBA YoungBoy, as per a report by tmz.com

Iyanna said that she was the fiancee of Youngboy and ordered the victim to leave the house then hit her with two knives and stabbed her twice.

According to reports a woman was stabbed and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and had to undergo surgery.

Iyanna is a singer, social media star. In 2018 she released a music video of her song "Oh Okay Remix" on Youtube. Besides that, she is an influencer on social media.

In public life, she is known as the daughter of professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather is a professional boxer and had a successful career. He won 15 major world titles during his career and retired with an undefeated record.

As an amateur Mayweather won a bronze medal at the 1996 Olympics and US national championship in the featherweight category.

Mayweather also featured in WWE and fought with Big Show in No Disqualification match. The match was won by Mayweather and as per several reports, Mayweather was paid $ 20 million for the fight.