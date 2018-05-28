The flower moon, also called Mother's Moon and Milk Moon, will appear in its full glory on May 29 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The full moon gets its name from the fact that wildflowers like Bluebells, indigo, lupine, sundrops, and violets, bloom during late spring. The celestial event has significance for people following Pagan religion.

According to Old Farmers' Almanac, the time of the flower moon is also the time for increased fertility. It is believed that the warm temperature presiding at that time is suitable for bearing a child.

Other than being the baby-making moon, it has great symbolism for the Wiccans.

Wicca is often described as a modern religion based on ancient Witchcraft traditions.

Astrologers say that since this year's flower moon will take place in Sagittarius, it will stand for vim, vigor, and vivaciousness. This lunar phase is also known to heighten the energy that's already in the air, says Thorn Mooney, a Gardnerian priestess and author of the upcoming Traditional Wicca, as reported by refinery29.com.

"Try making a list of all the things you want to accomplish this season and then figure out what first steps you'll need to take to get those goals off the ground...Collectively, the energy is high and ready to be directed towards finishing those big, longterm projects," she explains, as reported.

According to themoonlightshop.com, people who want to celebrate the flower moon can light a bonfire when the sun goes down. It is believed that fire will provide guidance.

The website also mentions few other things to celebrate the full moon:

The lucky colors: Red, Orange, and Yellow.

The lucky Stones: Ruby, Amber, and Garnet.

The lucky herbs: Cinnamon and Mint.

Lucky tree: Hawthorne

Element: Fire