In a major push to spices farmers in India, e-commerce platform Flipkart has announced a partnership through a Terms of Understanding (ToU) with Spices Board in a bid to give spice farmers and grassroots organisations working in the spices sector a national trade platform.

Flipkart on Friday signed a ToU with Flavourit Spices Trading Limited (FSTL), an initiative of Spices Board, under the Flipkart Samarth programme, which aims at empowering MSMEs, artisans, entrepreneurs, rural sellers and farmer communities to sell products associated with the country's rich cultural heritage through the e-commerce platform. Flipkart has partnered with various farmer-producer organisations to boost local staples and bolster farmer income through its platform.

Under this initiative, farmers and entrepreneurs who offer their products under the Flavourit brand will enjoy national market access.

"We are honored to partner with Flavourit of Spices Board through our Samarth Program. This partnership will enable pan-India market access for farmers, and grassroots organizations working in the spices sector while further augmenting our commitment to the social and economic development of our stakeholders. As a homegrown company, we want to unlock the potential of local farmer communities with the benefits of e-commerce and contribute to their growth and livelihood. This partnership will help fortify this vision," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

The ToU was signed at the Spices Board headquarters in Kochi in the presence of D Sathiyan, IFS, Secretary, Spices Board India; Dr. A.B Rema Shree, director (research), Spices Board, Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Neil Christopher Castelino, director - corporate affairs, Flipkart Group; and Dr Dipu Thomas Joy, Corporate Affairs, Flipkart Group.

Talking about the partnership, Sathiyan IFS, said, "We are excited to partner with Flipkart to bring our diverse selection of premium spices to millions of customers online. Through the Flipkart Samarth program, we aim to drive inclusive and sustainable business growth for small and marginal spice growers. The Flipkart platform will also act as a trade channel for farmers to sell their products on a digital marketplace."

Flavourit Spices Trading Ltd aims at export, organic production and certification of 52 spices. The Spices Board also aims at developing farmer communities by helping them adopt technology and with financial assistance.