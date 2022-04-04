The Flipkart Group, India's homegrown internet ecosystem, is a household name in the country. With the latest announcement, Flipkart is aiming to improve the lives of millions of people, by providing them with the necessary support. Flipkart Group has launched the Flipkart Foundation which will aim to build an inclusive, equitable and sustainable society in the country. It will also positively impact 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the next decade, the official statement said.

"With a vision of Building a New India Together, the Flipkart Foundation is our commitment to engage with diverse stakeholders to enable transformational development work for society and the economy," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said in a statement.

Flipkart Foundation focuses on providing improved market access for under-served communities, entrepreneurship, skill development, community development, livelihood opportunities and environmental responsibility. It will leverage a technology-led digital commerce model to unlock numerous opportunities. The goal is to drive grass-root level growth, at-scale and provide growth opportunities in India for the underprivileged.

"The Foundation will address several critical societal concerns ranging from art and craft revival to employment opportunities for the underserved, to disaster relief - all aimed at driving inclusive development and contributing to nation-building. We have set audacious targets for the Foundation and aim to influence 20 million lives directly and indirectly in the coming decade across a wide array of areas by utilising our learnings over the years," Rajneesh added.

At the official launch ceremony of Flipkart Foundation in New Delhi, many dignitaries, including Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and Minister of State for Rural Development and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, were present.

For the Flipkart Foundation, the digital commerce giant aims to collaborate with diverse stakeholders across government organisations, NGOs and community leaders. Flipkart Foundation aims to deliver on four key points, including:

Market access to the underserved and underrepresented sections of the society for sustained growth opportunities for entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities Skill development Community development Environmental Responsibility

Flipkart Foundation will focus on rural areas while providing growth opportunities for women and underprivileged communities. The operations of the Flipkart Foundation are grant-based. It will receive contributions from Flipkart Group and through the "Charity Checkout" feature available on Flipkart platforms, allowing the masses to be a part of a larger philanthropic work.

"Our Prime Minister's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas aims to bring the government and the industry on a common platform to work harmoniously in achieving prosperity for all. Organisations like the Flipkart Group play an important role in this endeavour, and the launch of the Flipkart Foundation is a decisive step in this direction to create widespread social impact," Dr Virendra Kumar said in a statement.

The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe, one of the leading Payments Apps in the country.