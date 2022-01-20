In what comes as a major boost to Indian sellers, retail giant Walmart on Thursday announced that it is now inviting select Indian sellers to apply to join Walmart Marketplace, a curated sellers community that serves more than 120 million US shoppers each month. The company said that its initiative expands on over 20 years of Walmart's engagement with Indian exporters.

For this new initiative, Walmart is seeking new sellers from India as part of a global drive to attract international sellers and expand the Marketplace's product assortment. The Indian sellers who will be selected by Walmart will be able to take advantage of its Fulfillment Services, which allows them to use Walmart's warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US, along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback.

"Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as Marketplace sellers. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the US," Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development - Global Sourcing, said in a statement.

Walmart takes Indian sellers global

Walmart will also share the secret sauce for success in the US market by giving to the sellers customer insights, global supply chain best practices and business planning strategies. Walmart has also set up a dedicated Cross Border Trade team in India to help sellers onboard and grow on the platform.

"The opportunity to easily access global consumers can be transformative for Indian sellers. Outstanding 'Make in India' brands can expand their global networks, learn export best practices and diversify their product categories in concert with Walmart as they take on the world," said Rajneesh Kumar, Flipkart Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

Giving examples of success enjoyed by some Indian sellers on Walmart Marketplace, the retail giant revealed Delphi Leather India, Mahi Exports, Touchstone Gems & Jewelry and Welspun are among the growing Indian firms on the platform.

It's worth pointing out that the Marketplace is part of Walmart's efforts to support small sellers in India and streamline the process of overseas sales. For Walmart, India is already one of the top sourcing markets. The retail behemoth has set a target of exporting $10 billion from India each year by 2027.