The gloom brought down by the COVID-19 pandemic has been tedious, but the light at the end fo the tunnel is shining brighter by the day as India braves the deadly COVID pandemic through effective countermeasures. J&K has set an ideal example on how to fight the virus through constructive governance and now the administration has levelled up in bringing back a sense of normalcy in the valley. Giving a major boost to PM Modi's "vocal for local" mantra, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a 15-day craft mela at Kashmir Haat, which brings the best of Kashmir - from food to art and amusement - under one roof.

The craft mela is nothing short of a breath of fresh air in the beautiful valley of Kashmir, which is not only a major tourist attraction but a boon for local artisans to showcase their work. As the COVID restrictions have been relaxed in the valley, the craft mela can be a safe space for the public, both locals and tourists, to explore the local cuisines, crafts and cultural activities in a single place.

Kashmir Haat — Things to look forward to

Kashmir Haat will instantly turn into a tourist hotspot in Srinagar for the things it offers. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the Kashmir Haat is being revamped to provide the best ambience to the public, allowing them to explore the mystical world of Kashmiri art and savour the unique flavours of local cuisines.

"We aim to empower handicraft, handloom artisans and improve living standards of present and future generations of our artists. With endeavours like revamping the Kashmir Haat, we are strengthening our commitment to providing market support to local artisans and weavers," LG Sinha said during the inauguration.

LG Sinha also said there will soon be an amusement and children park in Kashmir Haat, making it suitable for families to spend their time offs and something kids will surely admire. The craft mela is thrown open for public starting Monday, July 12 from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m.

Craft mela, a boon for locals

J&K administration has already undertaken various initiatives to support the local families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to offering them immediate relief through financial aid, the government has aimed at providing a dignified life to families. The craft mela is an extension of the initiatives that LG Sinha has rolled out in recent days for the welfare of local businesses and families.

"Government is determined for providing new markets, creating sustainable livelihood for the local artisans, besides preserving rich cultural heritage of J&K," Sinha said.

Manoj Sinha also revealed the government's plans to open a similar Haat in Jammu, giving yet another platform for locals to showcase the rich, varied handicraft tradition of the region.

The craft mela will serve as a platform for artisans, weavers as well as cooperative societies to showcase the best of Kashmir handicrafts, culture and various skills. LG Sinha, along with senior government officials, visited the stalls set up at the Kashmir Haat and even interacted with the artisans, giving them a vote of confidence.