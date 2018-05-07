Flipkart is known to host several high-value sales from time to time and online shoppers are soon going to be treated with some of the biggest price drops on a wide range of products. Starting May 13, the e-commerce giant will start a discount spree on mobile phones and other products as a part of its Big Shopping Days sale until May 16.

Online shoppers can make the most out of this sale if there's a long-overdue wishlist. Flipkart is building necessary hype by offering a sneak peek into the upcoming offers. The one that really grabbed our attention was the massive price drop on Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, both of which are critically-acclaimed by users and reviewers alike.

And if the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL is still in your wishlist, Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale might be your chance to finally buy it. The teaser for Flipkart's Big Shopping Days shows that Pixel 2, which is selling at nearly Rs 50,000, will go as low as Rs 34,999. Shoppers can also expect a massive discount on Pixel 2 XL during Flipkart sale.

Google Pixel 2 isn't the only phone to get discounts as a part of the upcoming sale. There are a lot of other attractive offers that buyers will find appealing. For instance, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is going to be available for Rs 10,900, down from its usual price of Rs 17,900.

Flipkart is offering huge discounts on laptops, TVs, home appliances, clothing, footwear, home décor, and more. The sale is also going to include lucrative offers on Flipkart-exclusive products during the sale. It's worth mentioning that Honor 10 is going to be available on Flipkart on May 15, so we can expect some offers there.

Flipkart also highlighted some exclusive benefits for shoppers during the Big Shopping Days sale:

10 percent instant discount with HDFC credit and debit cards

Deals refresh every 6 hours from 12 am to 6 pm during sale days

No cost EMI facility

The Big Game Zone to offer 100 percent cash back (contest starts May 13) and bid to win a contest (starting May 8)

Flipkart sales have proven to be highly successful in the past and going by the history, the e-commerce giant is expecting a six-fold spike in sales during the four-day sale. Stay tuned for updates.